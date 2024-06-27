Air India Express announces Biggest Splash Sale: Purchase tickets starting Rs 883

Air India Express has announced the “Biggest Splash Sale Ever”offer, under which the airlines is offering tickets for as low as Rs 883. The offer is valid till 28th June. However, the offer is applicable for travels between 1 July 2024 till 30th September 2024.

The Air India Express is offering two types of tickets Xpress Lite, Xpress Value. The Xpress Lite ticket fares starts from Rs 883 if you book via airindiaexpress.com or the mobile app. It is being offered without convenience fee. The Xpress Value fares start from Rs 1096 on other booking platforms.

Customers who book through airindiaexpress.com can take advantage of exclusive benefits. The Air India Express is offering an additional discount of Rs 350 as Convenience Fee Waiver on Xpress Lite Fares. However, it will only be available to customers who logged in and uses the official website (www.airindiaexpress.com) or mobile app of the Airline, according to the airlines.

This is a limited inventory offer, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. In case seats allocated for this offer are sold out, regular fares and conditions will apply, the airline added.

Note that refunds are not allowed after you make the payment and cancellations charges will be applicable on booked tickets.

Moreover, the airlines also offers zero check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares with special discounts, the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no extra cost, and reduced fees for check-in baggage, starting at Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Moreover, loyalty members can get special discount ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 400. They can also get exclusive deals such as 50% off Biz and Prime Seats, 25% off Gourmair hot meals, and 33% off beverages. Not only this, but special discounted fares are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, doctors, nurses, members of the armed forces, and their dependents on the airline’s website and mobile app.