AI Impact Summit showcases India’s tech ambitions amid viral robodog controversy

India’s AI Impact Summit 2026 brought together global technology leaders, policymakers, startups, and academic institutions, underscoring the country’s growing ambition to position itself as a major force in artificial intelligence. Held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the summit saw participation from prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and senior executives from major technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Nvidia.

The event served as a platform to showcase India’s expanding AI ecosystem, with startups, universities, and technology firms presenting applications across robotics, automation, and real-world artificial intelligence deployment. Several discussions focused on AI infrastructure, policy frameworks, and the country’s long-term strategy to build domestic technological capabilities.

However, even as the summit drew global attention, isolated coordination concerns surfaced during the exhibition. Some startups and exhibitors reported logistical challenges at the venue, and social media posts alleged that certain prototypes and devices had gone missing from stalls. While limited in scope, these incidents gained traction online given the scale and visibility of the event.

Amid this backdrop, a robotic dog displayed at Galgotias University’s stall became the subject of widespread discussion after videos of the demonstration circulated on social media platforms. The robot, presented under the name “Orion” as part of the university’s artificial intelligence initiatives, was later identified by observers as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available robotic dog manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics.

As questions emerged regarding the robot’s origin, Neha Singh a faculty member associated with the demonstration was seen explaining the device and clarifying that the university had not manufactured the robotic dog but had been working on programming and research applications involving it. The faculty member was seen responding to queries and attempting to clarify the situation as scrutiny around the exhibit intensified.

Subsequently, Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall at the summit, according to media reports. Videos shared by ANI and Press Trust of India (PTI) showed the university’s display area being shut down, with lights switched off and individuals associated with the exhibit seen leaving the venue.

The university later stated that the robotic dog was being used for academic and experimental purposes to provide students with exposure to advanced robotics and artificial intelligence technologies.

While the broader summit continues to highlight India’s growing influence in artificial intelligence and its efforts to build future technology leadership, the episode underscores the importance of transparency and clarity in institutional technology demonstrations, particularly at globally attended platforms.