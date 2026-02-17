AI adoption expands in healthcare as telemedicine, digital records and national initiatives gain scale

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence is playing an expanding role in India’s healthcare system, supporting telemedicine, diagnostics, and large-scale public health delivery as policymakers and industry leaders push for wider adoption of digital health technologies. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, government officials, experts, and innovators highlighted the growing integration of AI into healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

India’s healthcare digitisation efforts have accelerated through national programmes such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has created over 859 million health accounts linked to more than 878 million digital health records. These systems provide the foundation for AI-based analytics, clinical decision support, and improved coordination across healthcare providers.

Telemedicine has emerged as one of the most significant use cases, with the government-run e-Sanjeevani platform enabling more than 449 million teleconsultations and supporting over 220,000 registered healthcare providers. AI-assisted tools on the platform help doctors analyse patient data, support diagnosis, and improve decision-making, particularly in rural and underserved regions where access to healthcare remains limited.

Healthcare innovators also showcased AI-enabled solutions designed to improve disease detection and monitoring, including diabetic retinopathy screening systems, AI-powered X-ray analysis, tuberculosis screening tools, and predictive systems capable of generating early outbreak alerts. These technologies aim to enhance early diagnosis, improve treatment outcomes, and strengthen public health surveillance.

In addition to clinical applications, AI is increasingly being used to improve administrative efficiency and governance in large public health programmes. Officials highlighted the use of AI for beneficiary identification, claims processing, fraud detection, and monitoring of healthcare utilisation, helping improve transparency and reduce inefficiencies in large-scale schemes.

The government is also preparing to launch national initiatives such as the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India, aimed at establishing a structured framework for ethical and safe adoption of AI technologies. Another platform, the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI, will allow developers to evaluate AI models using real-world datasets while maintaining data privacy.

Experts noted that AI is expected to support healthcare workers rather than replace them, by reducing workload, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enabling faster clinical decisions. The technology is also expected to create new roles in health technology, analytics, and care coordination as digital healthcare systems expand.

India’s growing adoption of AI in healthcare reflects broader efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure, expand access to services, and improve efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem. As implementation moves beyond pilot projects toward large-scale deployment, the focus remains on ensuring data privacy, ethical use, and building trust among patients and healthcare providers.