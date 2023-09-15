Affordable Monthly Prepaid Plans by Vodafone Idea that will last for 30 days

Vodafone Idea offers some affordable Prepaid plans that will offer data benefits as well as unlimited calling facilities for its users. The telecom service provider offers Rs 368, Rs 369, and Rs 296 prepaid plans that are easy on-pocket and offer great benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 296 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and data of 25 GB under this plan. There is also free access to Vi Movies and TV Classic under this plan. If you are someone who uses limited internet throughout the day, you might think of recharging with this plan. The validity of the plan is 30 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 368 Plan

Users get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling and OTT benefits in this plan. Users get SunNXT TV + Mobile and Vi Movies & TV VIP under the plan. Additional benefits include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The validity of the plan is 30 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 369 Plan

VI offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and data of 2GB of daily data in the plan. There is also free access to SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies, and TV VIP along with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.