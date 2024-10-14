Affordable Jio Fiber Prepaid Broadband Plans are available for October 2024

Jio is offering some attractive plans for its uses through its Prepaid Broadband Plans. If you are someone who is looking for a good prepaid broadband plan then you can choose from one of them.

We have mentioned the prepaid broadband plans offered by Jio in detail below.

JioFiber 30 Mbps

The JioFiber 30 Mbps prepaid plan are entry level plans for the users and is available for 3, 6 and 12 months. The users get 30 Mbps upload/download speed in the 30 Mbps plan which costs Rs 399 plan.

If users subscribe for 3-month plan, they get it for Rs 1197 (validity 90 days).

If users subscribe for 6-month plan, they get it for Rs 2394 (validity 180+ extra 15 days).

If users subscribe for 12-month plan, they get it for Rs 4788 (validity 360+ extra 30 days).

JioFiber 100 Mbps

The JioFiber 100 Mbps prepaid plan are entry level plans for the users and is available for 3, 6 and 12 months. The users get 100 Mbps upload/download speed in the 100 Mbps plan which costs Rs 699 plan.

If users subscribe for 3-month plan, they get it for Rs 2097 (validity 90 days).

If users subscribe for 6-month plan, they get it for Rs 4194 (validity 180+ extra 15 days).

If users subscribe for 12-month plan, they get it for Rs 8388 (validity 360+ extra 30 days).

JioFiber 150 Mbps

The JioFiber 150 Mbps prepaid plan are entry level plans for the users and is available for 3, 6 and 12 months. The users get 150 Mbps upload/download speed in the 150 Mbps plan which costs Rs 999 plan.

If users subscribe for 3-month plan, they get it for Rs 2997 (validity 90 days).

If users subscribe for 6-month plan, they get it for Rs 5994 (validity 180+ extra 15 days).

If users subscribe for 12-month plan, they get it for Rs 11,988 (validity 360+ extra 30 days).

This plan can be opted for those who are high on OTT plans. The benefits in the plan include subscriptions like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, and many more.