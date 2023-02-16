Aero India 2023: BFL signs MoU with Paramount group

Bengaluru: Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) and global aerospace and technology company, Paramount Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and production of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Medium Lift Helicopters at Aero India, an official release stated on Thursday.

Mr Guru Biswal, CEO-Aerospace Division, Bharat Forge said, “This MoU with M/S Paramount is a testimony of our commitment to work for an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and Global requirements.

This collaboration will focus on creating the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for design, development and manufacture of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Rotary Wing platforms, in India. This design and manufacturing hub shall support all future programmes for both India and across the globe.

Clifford Dewell, SVP, Paramount Group said, “Our global partnership with Bharat Forge has grown from strength to strength over the last few years. We are excited to expand our collaboration into the aerospace sector.

“We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe.

“Our experience has been developed over many years; Paramount has delivered Mission Systems and Stores Management systems to several defense forces, including the South African and Algerian Air Forces.”

Facilities, he said, will be established as centres of excellence for the development and industrialisation of Rotor Blades for all Helicopter categories. The collaboration would present a unique opportunity for all parties to speed up qualification processes and jointly support National and International customers. This MOU will help in achieving the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, he added.

The MoU was signed by AGuru Biswal (CEO – Aerospace, Bharat Forge) and Clifford Dewell, (SVP, Paramount Group) in the presence of senior officials from both companies.