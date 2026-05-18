Aditya Aluminium to Boost Smelter Capacity to 9 LTPA; Public hearing

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Hindalco Industries Limited held a public hearing for expanding its Aditya Aluminium plant in Lapanga, Odisha’s Sambalpur district few days back. The session ran under the rules of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, to move forward with getting environmental clearance. Local residents and members of the Panchayati Raj institutions showed strong support, mainly because the expansion will boost jobs and improve the economy in the area. The hearing wrapped up smoothly, with lots of active participation from people. District officials, Odisha State Pollution Control Board members, company representatives, and locals all joined in.

The plan aims to ramp up the plant’s output. The aluminium smelter will jump from 6.8 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) to 9.0 LTPA. The captive power plant’s capacity rises too, from 1,230 MW to 1,530 MW. Company leaders explained the expansion is a brownfield project, so everything happens inside the current plant boundaries. Since it’s using land the company already owns, there’s no need for new land, and nobody will face displacement or resettlement.

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Jagannath Prasad Nayak, who heads the unit at Lapanga, says the project will add jobs for about 1,169 more people, and locals get hiring preference. Residents from Lapanga, Bomaloi, Derba, Khadiapali, Tileimal, and Dharopani all spoke up in favor, hoping the expansion will bring more industry to their area. Women’s from Dharopani (under Bomaloi Gram Panchayat) applauded Hindalco for helping local women and girls earn incomes, even if they haven’t had a formal education.

On top of the expansion, Hindalco stressed its ongoing work with regional development through its CSR programs. Almost 1.42 lakh people across 63 villages benefit from these efforts right now. The company’s projects focus on real needs — education, health services, women’s empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods.