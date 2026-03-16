Adani’s ₹84,000 Crore Coal-to-Chemical Project Gets 3,000 Acres in Odisha’s Sundargarh

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The Odisha government just approved the transfer of more than 3,000 acres in Sundargarh district to Adani Enterprises for a huge coal-to-chemical project. This land, at Bhedabahal in Sadar block, sat unused after plans for a 4,000 MW power plant were scrapped.

Now, OD Syn-Gas & Chemicals Limited, an Adani subsidiary, is set to run the show. The state’s High Level Clearance Authority signed off on a whopping ₹84,000 crore investment for the facility—by anyone’s standards, that’s massive. The state expects the project to become a major economic engine for the region, bringing around 36,000 new jobs and a serious boost to local employment.

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Here’s how the land breaks down: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo told the Assembly the project will use 3,046.99 acres—about 2,732 from private owners and over 315 from government land, all spread over six villages. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) originally pulled this land together between 2015 and 2018 for the abandoned power project, which the Union Ministry of Power officially ended in 2023. With that chapter closed, Adani’s coal-gasification plant gets the green light.

But there’s a twist. Another big player, Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL), a Mahanadi Coalfields subsidiary, had its eye on this spot for a 1,600 MW power plant. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs even okayed an equity investment of nearly ₹4,800 crore for MBPL, out of a total project estimate of close to ₹16,000 crore. Now, it looks like MBPL’s plan is off the table, with Adani’s project taking precedence.

Of course, not everyone’s happy. People from the six affected villages want a better compensation deal. The land was acquired years ago under the old Land Acquisition Act of 1894, but locals are pushing for benefits lined out in the newer—and much more generous—2013 Land Acquisition Act. While villagers press for fairer terms, the Sundargarh administration has its hands full. Still, with industrial growth at stake, the state is forging ahead, betting big on this ₹84,000 crore plant as a centerpiece of its development plans.