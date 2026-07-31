Adani Unveils Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Power Sector Investment Plan for Odisha

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The Adani Group has outlined an ambitious expansion plan for Odisha’s power sector, proposing investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore spanning nuclear generation, thermal power and energy storage infrastructure, a package aimed at substantially expanding the state’s future electricity capacity.

The proposal was placed before Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during a meeting at Kharavela Bhawan on Thursday. Rather than seeking approval for a single project, the company presented a long-term blueprint covering multiple power technologies intended to meet rising electricity demand over the coming decades.

At the centre of the proposal are two 3,000 MW nuclear power stations, which together would represent the group’s biggest planned entry into Odisha’s nuclear energy landscape. Alongside them, Adani has proposed setting up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and developing multiple pumped storage projects, which can store surplus electricity and supply power when demand peaks, helping stabilise the grid.

The company has already established a foothold in this segment through its 1.8 GW pumped storage project in Nayagarh district, which is currently under development.

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According to the proposal, the combined investment has the potential to create over 22,000 direct and indirect jobs while significantly strengthening Odisha’s generation capacity. The projects have also been positioned as part of a broader shift towards a more resilient electricity system capable of supporting India’s long-term decarbonisation pathway.

During the presentation, Adani executives said the proposed nuclear projects have become feasible under the policy environment created by the SHANTI Act, 2025, which provides a framework for private sector participation in the country’s nuclear power programme. The company believes the planned investments would align with India’s Net Zero 2070 commitment.

The discussions were attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Vishal Kumar Dev, OPTCL Chairman and Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, GRIDCO Managing Director Satyapriya Rath, senior executives of Adani Power Ltd, and officials from the Energy Department, Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and GRIDCO.

Government sources said the proposal has not yet moved beyond the discussion stage. Detailed consultations between the state government and the company will now examine project viability, regulatory requirements and implementation timelines before the investment plan is taken forward.