Adani Power gets score of 67 CSA by S&P Global for FY 2023-24

Mumbai: Adani Power Limited on Thursday said that it has achieved an exceptional score of 67 (out of 100) in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The rating has been given by the global rating agency S&P Global for FY 2023-24. This compares to the sectoral average of 42 and APL’s own FY 23 score of 48.

Read the official declaration of the company here: