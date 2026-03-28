Adani Ports Launches India’s First Port of Refuge at Dighi and Gopalpur to Enhance Maritime Safety

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has created a milestone by officially launching India’s first “Port of Refuge” (PoR), a huge leap forward for the country’s maritime safety. Announced on March 27, 2026, this move answers a long-standing need in India—for a reliable way to handle ships in distress. Now, with the new system, India actually meets International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

So, what’s a Port of Refuge? It’s a place where ships facing emergencies like fire, structural problems, or shifting cargo can pull in, steady things, and protect both the crew and the environment. Most major maritime nations already have a setup like this, but despite India’s massive 11,000-kilometre coastline and its crucial position on world trade routes, it’s only now getting a formal system.

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APSEZ made sure to cover both coasts, naming two key spots as Ports of Refuge: Dighi Port in the west and Gopalpur Port in the east. Dighi helps ships in the Arabian Sea and those bound for the Persian Gulf, while Gopalpur handles vessels in the Bay of Bengal and along the pathway toward the Malacca Strait—one of the busiest shipping lanes on the planet.

These facilities come together because of a three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APSEZ, SMIT Salvage (a top global salvage company), and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC). With this partnership, the ports can offer expert services like salvage and wreck removal, firefighting, and pollution containment—a full response lineup, backed by experienced teams and advanced gear.

Industry experts see this as a huge step for India’s maritime readiness. Ashwani Gupta, CEO of APSEZ, said it best: “ports connect economies, but a Port of Refuge protects lives.” He made it clear this initiative raises the bar for coastal safety. Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, stressed that with this standardized setup, responses to maritime emergencies will be quicker and more coordinated—so the coastal environment and India’s trade interests are a lot safer now.