Adani Group Presents Vande Bharatam Programme Kit to Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

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Representatives of the Adani Group met Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as part of the company’s nationwide outreach for Vande Bharatam, an initiative launched by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to identify and support grassroots innovators and entrepreneurs across the country.

During the meeting, the delegation presented Singh Deo with a Vande Bharatam programme kit that included a commemorative memento and a personalised letter from Gautam Adani. The communication, prepared in the state’s language, urged wider participation in the initiative and highlighted its objective of discovering promising innovators from every part of India.

The interaction forms part of a broader campaign being carried out by the Adani Group across states and Union Territories to raise awareness about the programme among political leadership and encourage applications from diverse regions. Similar meetings have been held with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam, Telangana, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Haryana, among others.

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The outreach is aimed at ensuring that innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers from every corner of the country are informed about the opportunity and are encouraged to participate, regardless of where they are based.

Launched by Gautam Adani, Vande Bharatam seeks to identify innovators, problem-solvers and entrepreneurs from all 36 States and Union Territories and more than 800 districts. The programme is open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including those with an idea, prototype, early-stage venture or established business.

Applications are evaluated through a multi-stage process based on innovation, entrepreneurial potential, impact and scalability. Seventy-five finalists will be selected and invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive mentorship programme featuring interactions with investors, industry leaders and business experts before a national grand finale scheduled around Independence Day. Finalists will also gain access to incubation support, strategic partnerships and prize money, with category-wise recognitions to be announced separately.

The initiative has drawn strong interest from across India and overseas. According to the Adani Group, more than 25,000 applications had been received, prompting an extension of the submission deadline to July 30. The response has included entries from the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, with technology, artificial intelligence and deep-tech emerging as the largest category. Women entrepreneurs, rural innovators and sustainability-focused applicants have also accounted for a significant share of submissions.