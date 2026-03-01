Adani Group Assures Haifa Port Employees’ Safety, Confirms Assets and Infrastructure Fully Secure and Operational

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Haifa Port Company on Sunday confirmed that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition.

“The port continues to monitor the situation and is in coordinating closely with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safetyand operating as per their instructions,” as per a statement from an Adani Group spokesperson.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade,” the spokesperson added.

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group had won the tender to privatise the Port of Haifa, the second largest port in Israel, in 2022.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in West Asia. There have been reports of counterstrikes on Israel too.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urgent de-escalation in West Asia, urging world leaders to “act responsibly”.

(ANI)