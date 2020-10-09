Mumbai: Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 125 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Ltd.

“The Company has raised Rs 125 crore today by allotment of 1,250 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 — each on private placement basis,” it said.

In May, the company had announced that it would issue debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

At 2.57 p.m., its shares were trading at Rs 314.10, lower by Rs 2 or 0.63 per cent from its previous close.

(IANS)