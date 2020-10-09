Gautam Adani
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File Pic)

Adani Enterprises Raises Rs 125 Crore Through Non-convertible Debentures

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 125 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Ltd.

“The Company has raised Rs 125 crore today by allotment of 1,250 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 — each on private placement basis,” it said.

In May, the company had announced that it would issue debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

At 2.57 p.m., its shares were trading at Rs 314.10, lower by Rs 2 or 0.63 per cent from its previous close.

(IANS)

You might also like
Business

Snapdeal Announces Diwali Sale 2020 From October 16

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unaffected For Straight Eight Days In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Decreases In Bhubaneswar

Business

How to join Jio Postpaid plus without paying any security deposit

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.