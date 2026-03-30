Adani Defence Delivers 2,000 Indigenously Made LMGs to Indian Army 11 Months Early

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Adani Defence and Aerospace hit a big milestone for India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, handing over the first batch of 2,000 homegrown “Prahar” Light Machine Guns to the Indian Army. They made the delivery at their Small Arms Complex in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh — India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub. Surprisingly, the shipment was finished in just seven months, which means it arrived a whopping 11 months earlier than originally planned.

The ceremony brought in some notable faces, like A. Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) from the Ministry of Defence, and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace. Anbarasu flagged off the trucks loaded with 7.62 mm-calibre guns and applauded the company. Rajvanshi pointed out that while the original timeline for the full order — about 41,000 guns — used to stretch over seven years, now they’re confident they’ll wrap up delivery within just three years. Their facility can pump out up to 100,000 guns a year.

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The Prahar LMG is a 7.62×51 mm calibre weapon made in partnership with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI). It’s built as a tough, accurate replacement for the somewhat outdated 5.56 mm INSAS LMGs. The Prahar comes packed with features: it’s got a gas-operated piston system, a rotating bolt for locking, and it can operate in safe, semi-automatic, and automatic modes. The gun sports a 20-inch barrel, stretches 1,100 mm in length, and can be fed by either a 120-round assault drum or a belt chain, making it a versatile choice for infantry units in all sorts of combat situations.

This delivery marks a huge shift for India’s defense sector, moving away from dependence on imports to homegrown solutions. The Prahar LMG project holds over 90 percent indigenous content, powering a domestic supply chain that boosts skilled jobs and regional industry. And get this: Adani Defence rolled out the First-of-Production Model (FOPM) in just six months—way ahead of the usual 18-month timeline. That sets a whole new standard for private-sector performance in Indian defense manufacturing.