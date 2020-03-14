Bhubaneswar: In today’s modern times cooking is mostly done using LPG cylinders. But very few people know about insurance cover of up to Rs. 6 lakhs on a gas cylinder accident in a house. If such an accident occurs inside the premises of your house, then you can claim insurance from the oil company.

First, inform your LPG distributor about the accident. The distributor will inform the insurance company associated with the oil company. The insurance company will visit the area of the accident and then fix the amount to be received in compensation. The total compensation amount will be given by the Oil Company. The insurance amount will be sent to the LPG distributor who will in turn hand it to the customer or his family.

On the other hand, if a person is injured in a gas cylinder blast then he can claim insurance up to two lakh rupees from the company. If a property is damaged in the blast accident, then a maximum of two lakh rupees can be received by the concerned person.

How to claim the insurance