AB Infrabuild Secures ₹63 Crore NHAI Order for Highway Infrastructure in Odisha

Infrastructure major AB Infrabuild Limited has announced a significant boost to its order book after securing a project worth ₹62.94 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract, awarded on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, focuses on enhancing safety and connectivity along the critical NH-16 corridor in Odisha.

Project Details and Scope

The project involves the construction of three Vehicular Underpasses (VUPs) at Kilometer 430+380 on the Puintola to Ichhapuram section of National Highway-16. Key features of the contract include:

Location: Strategic points near College Square and DRDA Square in Odisha.

Infrastructure: Along with the underpasses, the company will develop approach roads and service roads to streamline local traffic.

Timeline: The project is slated for completion within 18 months .

Contract Value: Exactly ₹62,94,04,813.35 (approx. ₹62.94 crore).

Regulatory Compliance

In a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 4, 2026, the company confirmed that the contract was awarded by a domestic government entity. AB Infrabuild further clarified that the deal does not involve any “related-party transactions” and that no promoter or group entity has any personal interest in the awarding authority.

The new order comes at a time of steady growth for the company.

Recent Earnings: In Q3 FY26, A B Infrabuild reported a 16.1% jump in standalone net profit to ₹6.12 crore, despite a minor 0.8% dip in revenue (₹74.41 crore).

Stock Movement: Following the announcement, the company’s shares (NSE: ABINFRA) have been in focus. While the market response was initially range-bound, analysts suggest the order provides strong revenue visibility for the next two fiscal years.

Growing Portfolio: This win follows a string of successful bids earlier this year, including orders from East Coast Railways and MP Road Development Corporation, totaling over ₹116 crore in January alone.

AB Infrabuild is a prominent player in the civil engineering and infrastructure sector, specializing in the construction of roads, bridges, and railway infrastructure (including Road Over Bridges and station redevelopment). With a market capitalization of approximately ₹1,120 crore, the company has maintained a compound annual profit growth rate of nearly 40% over the last five years.