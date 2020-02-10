Economy Drowning
Pic Credits: timesofindia

AAP: Economy Drowning But Union Ministers Busy With Polls

By IANS
0 6

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday slammed the BJP for drowning economy, while the central government ministries were busy in state elections.

Bhardwaj tweeted in response to a new article which says a man killed his two children and ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday.

Related News

Petrol, Diesel prices fall again

China’s Great Wall may make Lithium battery for EVs in…

Chief Economic Advisor: Indian PSU banks may see higher…

MSMEs can complain if banks deny loan without reason:…

“Very Dangerous Times ahead – So many cases of whole families killing themselves because of drowning economy. People are losing jobs, business is slow, Investors are running away. central government Ministers are busy in state elections,” he said.

Delhi went for polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

The BJP has put several Union Ministers for campaigning during the Delhi Assembly elections.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel prices fall again

Business

China’s Great Wall may make Lithium battery for EVs in India

Business

Chief Economic Advisor: Indian PSU banks may see higher profits

Business

MSMEs can complain if banks deny loan without reason: Nirmala Sitharaman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.