A Present for Olympic Gold Winner: Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV 700 to Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra has not only won a Gold Medal in Javelin for India at Tokyo Olympics but also has won hearts of 130 crore Indians. One among the 130 crore happy Indians was Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

On being asked by a Twitter user to gift XUV 700 to Neeraj, Anand Mahindra happily agreed to the suggestion. Soon, the Mahindra Chairman said, “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO.’’ Anand tagged the company’s Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and the CEO Automotive Division Veeraj Nakra and asked them to keep one ready for him.

In another of his tweet Anand Mahindra also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to officially release a commemorative coin depicting Neeraj Chopra. The Mahindra Group chairman had also referred the Olympic gold winner as Baahubali. “ We’re all in your army, Baahubali” said his tweet.

On August 7, 2021 Neeraj Chopra became the only Gold medallist for India at the Tokyo Olympics. By achieving the unusual feat, Neeraj scripted history. He became second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a Gold Medal in Olympics. Abhinav Bindra had won India’s first individual Olympic medal at the 2008 Olympics.

The XUV700 will be launched soon in India and will replace the XUV500 in the domestic market. The XUV700 will be built on a new W601 platform and is likely to be offered in petrol and diesel engines. Interestingly, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine. The engine is expected to be coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. The All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) variant is expected to be offered as a high end variant of the XUV700.