A significant increase in gold rates witnessed in India on Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: On 29 November, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,410. A significant rise in Rs 190 was witnessed for the gold rates (both 24 carat and 22 carat) today.

Fluctuations in the rates of the gold was registered in different metro cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,970 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,470.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,710. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,980 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,560. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,980 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,560.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,560 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.