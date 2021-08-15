A giant move towards Electric Mobility, Ola Electric scooter launched in India

The Ola electric scooter has been launched in India today on the eve of 75th Independence Day. The much hyped electric scooter is offered in two variants of S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 is introduced at an attractive price of Rs 99,000, the S1 Pro is offered at Rs 1.29 lakh respectively.

According to OLA, the S1 and S1 Pro scooters will set new benchmarks in the two wheeler electric mobility. The Ola scooters have edge over its competitors in terms of acceleration, easy manoeuvring and large boot space.

In terms of colours the Ola electric offers customers to select from a range of 10 colours which include gold, pink, black, blue, red, blue, yellow, silver, gray and white. The scooter can be booked at an unbelievably low price of Rs 499.

The Ola Electric scooter offers a very practical feature for its users- the reverse mode, revealed the company. Additionally the scooter also gets a keyless start/ stop feature.

The OLA S1 has a battery capacity of 2.98kWh with a top speed of 90km/hr. The S1 gives a total range of 121 km and is offered in drive modes of normal and sports. On the other hand, the OLA S1 Pro has a battery capacity of 3.97kWh and has a range of 181km. The S1 Pro is offered in Normal, Sports and Hyper modes. Both the scooters can be fast charged to offer 75km in 18 min.

(Note: The price of OLA electric scooter mentioned in the article is that of ex-showroom across India except for that of Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.)