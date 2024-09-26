6G is India’s future!, says Telecom minister Scindia while meeting with Bharat 6G Alliance group

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hinted that 6G might soon arrive in India.

The minister recently sat in a meeting with the Bharat 6G Alliance’s seven working groups.

While sharing about his meeting with the Bharat 6G Alliance working group, the minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “6G is India’s future! 6G is India’s potential!”

He further wrote that as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a telecom powerhouse, he initiated a meeting with the seven Working Groups of the Bharat 6G Alliance.

“In line with PM Sh@narendramodi Ji’s vision to make Bharat a “telecom superpower”, glad to have initiated a meeting with the seven Working Groups of the Bharat 6G Alliance,” he further added.

He also said that the discussion will give birth to new ideas that will help in strengthening the telecom industry. It will further unlock a new Era and bring enhance connectivity that will aid in the country’s development.

Also Read: BSNL Aims To Launch 1 Lakh 4G Sites By June 2025 In India