59 Chinese Apps Including Tiktok And Club Factory To Be Permanently Banned In India

By IANS
chinese apps banned in india
Photo Credit: The Economic Times

New Delhi:  The Union Government has decided to permanently ban 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok.

The development comes several months after the government had first banned Chinese apps temporarily in last June.

The government had sought responses from the companies on the show cause notices, but sources said that it is not satisfied with their responses.

According to people in the know, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent notices to 59 apps including Tiktok.

The ministry suspended access to the apps in India last year amid the border tussle with China. It had said that these measures were undertaken on the basis of credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Chinese apps under interim ban include Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community.

You might also like
Technology

Why will Someone choose Singal Messaging App over WhatsApp

Technology

WhatsApp’s Awesome Trick: You Will Be Able To Chat Yourself, Send Messages And…

Technology

Made In India Mobile Game FAU-G Launched On Republic Day, Know Details Here

Technology

Twitter Launches New Birdwatch Feature To Fight Misinformation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.