5000th Jio-BP ev charging station in India inaugurated by Anant Mukesh Ambani and Murray Auchincloss

Mumbai: The 500th Jio-BP ev charging station at Mumbai inaugurated by Anant Mukesh Ambani and Murray Auchincloss on Thursday.

According to reports, in a mega event Anant Mukesh Ambani the Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Murray Auchincloss the CEO of bp today inaugurated the 500th Jio-bp pulse EV- charging station of Jio-bp. It is a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp.

It is further worth mentioning that, the commissioning of the EV-charging station enables access for guests at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza and Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Reports said that, this marked the installation of the 5000 th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India.