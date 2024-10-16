50% increase in price for essential medicines used to treat glaucoma, asthma, thalassemia, etc

New Delhi: The Indian government has gave permission to a 50% price hike for essential medicine used to treat glaucoma, asthma, thalassemia, tuberculosis, and mental health issues. Reason behind the decision are the rising production costs, raw material prices, and exchange rate fluctuations. Few pharmaceutical companies had requested to increase the price, citing unsustainable production costs. Some pharmaceutical companies had even stopped producing some formulations due to viability issues. Following the situation, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has made this decision.

Reportedly, after detailed discussion on October 8, in the wider public interest, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a 50% increase in the maximum prices of 11 formulations of eight drugs, over their existing ceiling prices under Paragraph 19 of DPCO-2013.

The eight drugs for which maximum prices have been revised are:

Benzyl Penicillin 10 lakh IU Injection

Atropine Injection 0.6 mg/mL

Streptomycin Powder for Injection (750mg and 1000mg)

Salbutamol Tablet (2mg and 4mg) and Respirator Solution (5mg/mL)

Pilocarpine 2% Eye Drops

Cefadroxil Tablet 500mg

Deferoxamine 500mg Injection

Lithium Tablet 300mg

A senior official said, ‘ Most of these medicines are affordable and are typically used as first-line treatments in public health programs. The increase in prices is going to affect patients since most of these medicines are available in government hospitals and through public health initiatives for free treatment.’

The NPPA had previously increased the prices of 21 and 9 formulations in 2019 and 2021 by 50% to ensure continuous availability of essential medicines for the public.