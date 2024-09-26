50 common medicines fail to pass CDSCO test, see list here

New Delhi: More than 50 common medicines have failed to pass the quality test conducted by the Drug Regulator of India, said reports. In this list of medicines, many tablets including paracetamol have failed.

Medications related to diabetes, high blood pressure, vitamins, calcium D3 supplements, bacterial infections, and acid reflux have failed the test.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) issued a ‘non-standard quality’ alert saying that some of the drugs sold were manufactured by well-known pharmaceutical companies such as Alkem ​​Laboratories, Hetero Drugs, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd and Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, etc.

Drugs that did not meet the standard quality included paracetamol tablets (500 mg), anti-diabetic drug glimepiride, high blood pressure drug Telma H (telmisartan 40 mg), acid reflux drug Pan D and calcium supplement Shelcal. Vitamins C and D3 tablets have also failed the test.

Alkem ​​Health Sciences’ antibiotics, Clavam 625 and Pan D were also found to have failed a test at the government lab in Kolkata. XP 50 dry suspension, which is prescribed for severe bacterial infections in children, has also failed quality standards.

CDSCO has issued two lists of drugs that have failed in this quality test. There are 48 names of medicines in the first list, while there are five names in the second list. Antibiotics, sugar, blood pressure, vitamin medicines etc. have failed the test. Vitamin C, D3, Shellac 500, Vitamin Complex etc. have failed this test.