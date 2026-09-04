4G phones gain popularity in India as memory costs push up smartphone prices

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4G smartphones are gaining momentum in the Indian budget category. This is due to memory cost increase which is making 5G models even more costly.

According to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone shipment at the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment declined 45% on year, during April-June quarter 2026 while more focus were put by smartphone makers on 4G model in this price segment.

In fact total shipment of smartphones declined by 10% on April-June quarter from last year which resulted into decline of biggest margin over last six June quarters.

Higher prices are also linked to memories prices and a negative affect on the purchase value among Indian customers.

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4G smartphone shipment saw growth by 40% over last quarter and share in total shipment grew to 12% from 7% of Q4 2025. While 4G shipment grew by 40% over previous quarter.

Memory prices have Quadrupled since September 2025 and this has also resulted into high prices component cost which is greater than 45% component cost for smartphones priced below R. 15,000.

Many a brands launched/re-launched the 4G versions of their models to maintain a reasonable price-segment, however, Counterpoint looks for 5G trend growing on long run as brands turn to latest memory modules.