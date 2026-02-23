22 carat and 24 carat gold price increased today, check updated rates in your city

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 2,070 for 24-carat gold and Rs 1,900 for 22-carat gold in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 23, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,61,350. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,47,900 per 10 grams.

On February 23, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,61,350 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,47,900 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,61,500 1,48,050 Mumbai 1,61,350 1,47,900 Chennai 1,62,110 1,48,600 Kolkata 1,61,350 1,47,900 Hyderabad 1,61,350 1,47,900 Bangalore 1,61,350 1,47,900 Bhubaneswar 1,61,350 1,47,900

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 25,000 and is now Rs 3,00,000 on February 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has hiked sharply by Rs 10,000, now recorded at Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.