Bengaluru: Amazon India on Monday said that over 91,000 small and medium-sized businesses participated in the two-day Prime Day sales which saw 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis in 48 hours.

Of the over 91,000 SMBs who participated at Prime Day that started at midnight on August 6, more than 62,000 sellers were from non-metro and tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India, the company said.

Amazon said that 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of Rs 10 lakhs or more during the 48 hours.

“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses — nearly one lakh SMB sellers received orders from across 97 per cent of India’s pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales,” Agarwal added.

Twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year, Amazon India said, adding that more than 65 per cent of new members were from outside top 10 cities.

During Prime Day on the Amazon Shopping app, virtual assistant Alexa answered over a million requests from customers, guiding them to the products, best deals, new launches, bill payments, and Prime Music, among other things.

Buoyed by the success of its two-day Prime Day sale amid Covid-19, Amazon India on Saturday announced its ‘Freedom Day’ sale which will run until August 11 and includes hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices and more.