2026 Yamaha FZ-S Fi introduced with multiple colour upgrades, Price starts at Rs 1,29,880

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Yamaha has upgraded the FZ-S Fi range with new colour options for 2026. With the new upgrade, the standard FZ-S Fi is priced from Rs. 1,29,880 and the FZ-S Fi Hybrid starting at Rs. 1,39,200 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The company has not made any major mechanical changes in the upgraded Yamaha FZ-S Fi range. However, it has received multiple new colour options, offering a visual reset.

The new shades added are called Ice Storm, Matte Black, Cyan Metallic Grey, Metallic Black and Ice Fluo-Vermillion.

The 2026 FZ-S Fi Standard variant is available in the new Metallic Black colour combining dark bodywork with red graphics and matching red detailing on the alloy wheels. This colour combination makes the FZ-S Fi muscular fuel tank and compact headlamp stand out.

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The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is now available in an all-new Ice Storm colour scheme, which include grey and blue tones with lighter graphics across the tank extensions and side panels.

There is a graphics revision on the existing Matte Black version of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Its basic appeal remains familiar, but the updated decals make the motorcycle look less plain. It’ll be great for buyers who prefer an understated base colour but still want some visual distinction.

The 2026 FZ-S Fi palette includes Ice Storm, Matte Black, Cyan Metallic Grey, Metallic Black and Ice Fluo-Vermillion. These options give the range a useful mix of restrained and brighter finishes, without any mechanical upgrades though.

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