2026 Tata Tiago EV to launch in India on May 28, Design revealed

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Tata Motors has confirmed the launch date for the next-generation Tata Tiago EV for May 28,2026. The company has also revealed the exterior outlook of the upcoming electric vehicle via an image.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV has been showcased for the first time ahead of its official launch in India. The Tiago EV is being updated for the second time since it’s the launch in India.

The company has showcased the EV in summary colours of light green and orange shades. It features a completely new design with smaller rectangular LED headlamps. Moreover, the company has reduced the number of design elements on the front by giving it a one-piece face with smaller shapes etched into it.

It continues to carry forward the signature Tata connected tail lights at the rear. However, the design has been completely changed. At the rear, the brand badging ghas also been kept minimal. Finally, you can also a new design for the aero-enhancing wheels.

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The interior and powertrain options of the EV has not been revealed yet. However, we expect the EV to get new features inside the cabin. Most of the interior is likely to go unchanged, but we expect some new colour options for the upholstery and dashboard.

But the powertrain options might remain unchnaged. It will continue with the 19.2kWh and 24.0kWh battery pack as well as the respective motors that are offered with these vehicles. The former has an MIDC claimed range of 223kms while the latter has an MIDC range of 293kms.

The Tiago EV’s only major rival is the MG Comet EV but also the lower-spec variants of the Punch EV. These updates are also expected to make their way to the next-gen Tigor EV later this year.