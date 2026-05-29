2026 Tata Tiago EV debuts in India at Rs 4.69 lakh

Advertisement

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tiago EV in India, with starting prices at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices drops to Rs 4.69 lakh under the BaaS scheme. The updated electric hatchback receives a host of updates to the exterior design, interior styling, and features department.

In terms of exterior design, the updated Tiago EV receives new front and rear bumpers, fresh blanked-off grille, blacked-out ORVMs and window line, new LED taillights, Tiago EV lettering on the tailgate, fresh wheel design, and new LED headlamps.

Inside, Tata’s most affordable EV comes equipped with a new freestanding coloured instrument console, 10.25-inch floating touchscreen unit, reworked centre console, new two-spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, fresh upholstery theme, new buttons for the window functions, and a rotary dial that replaces the gear lever from the outgoing version.

The new Tata Tiago EV continues to be available with the same two battery pack options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh, in MR and LR guise, respectively. The model is offered via outright purchase and BaaS scheme, with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 4.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

Advertisement

Price, variants

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Tiago EV (all prices, ex-showroom):

The new Tata Tiago EV is available in two battery packs: 19.2kWh, and 24kWh. It is offered in three variants of Samrt, Pure+,and Creative. The price of the 19.2kWh battry pack for the Smart trim is set at Rs 6.99 lakh, and the Pure+ variant costs Rs 8.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the 24kWh comes in Pure+,and Creative trims with prices at Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh , respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.