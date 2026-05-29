2026 Tata Tiago CNG launched in India, Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakh

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The 2026 Tata Tiago CNG has been launched in India alongside the Electric and facelift version. The Tata Tiago CNG has a starting price of Rs. 5.79 lakh. The device has been upgraded with a sharper front face, chunky cladding at the front.

Built on the X-ALFA architecture, the car features new DRLs, 360-degree camera, 15-inch tyres, changed alloys, and blacked-out B-pillars. Meanwhile, the ground clearance has remained unchanged at 170mm (petrol) and 168mm (CNG).

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Tiago CNG model sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, updated digital instrument cluster with bluetooth connectivity, twin wireless charger, auto-folding ORVMs, and paddle shifters. It also have plethora of button controls instead of capacitive ones found in the likes of the Punch, and paddle shifters for the AMT. There’s also a direct CNG start for the facelift.

Safety features offered are six standard airbags, ABS, traction control, ESP, blind-view monitor, rollover mitigation, and torque vectoring.

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Engine

Mechanically, the Tiago iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor that churns out 74bhp/96.5Nm, which is the same as the outgoing version. This is aided by Tata’s twin-cylinder implementation that frees up some boot instead of entirely consuming it.

Price, colours

The Tata Tiago (ICE) is offered in six colourways – Varanasi Vibrance, SoBo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. It is available in five trims of Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative.