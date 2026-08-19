2026 Skoda Slavia facelift unveils, bookings open

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Skoda Auto India has officially unveiled the new-generation Slavia facelift on Tuesday. The company is expected to official reveal its price in the first week of October. The pre-bookings for the 2026 Skoda Slavia is underway at select dealerships and deliveries scheduled to begin this festive season.

The updated sedan comes with the same updated features as the Kushaq facelift introduced earlier this year. Design wise, it retains it’s overall silhouette as the current version, but now sports a new air dam, redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised headlamps with new LED DRLs, LED fog lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It also sports Skoda Kushaq-like sequential rear turn indicators.A new trim between the tail-lights with the ‘SKODA’ lettering has also been added.

The company has added some new colour options for the feaclifted sedan. The new colours include Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige along with Shimla Green, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Steel Grey, Lava Blue, Cherry Red and Deep Black.

Inside, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, 10.1-inch virtual cockpit, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For the consumers convenience , it also features segment-first rear seat massager, and electric adjustment and ventilation functions for the front seats.

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A panoramic sunroof is still not part of the package, and the car continues with a single-pane unit.

Under the hood, the updated Skoda Slavia continues to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units, as well as a new eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

It rivals the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Hyundai Verna.

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