2026 Renault Duster launched in India, Price starts at Rs 10.29 lakh

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Renault Duster has made a return to the Indian market with new upgrades on Tuesday. The third-generation Duster SUV has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault discontinued the Duster in 2022. Now, it has returned with a new design and multiple powertrain options including a turbo-petrol variant and a strong-hybrid one. The new Renault is based on the company’s RGMP platform and features a new design with

Renault has also started accepting bookings for the new Duster for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The delivers of the SUV will begin from next month that is April.

2026 Renault Duster design

Renault has made many changes to the Duster including LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped DRL (daytime running lamps) that also functions as indicators. It now sports a more prominent ‘Duster’ branding at the grille instead of the Renault logo.

It’s design has been revamped with the inclusion of rugged body cladding, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and connected triangular LED tail-lamps. The other exterior changes added include functional roof rails with a 50kg load capacity. The SUV runs up to 18-inch black alloy wheels and has a ground clearance of 212mm.

To make it stand out from the global version, the India-spec Duster also sports Himalayan motifs on the front fenders and a yellow ‘Iconic’ strip on the cladding.

2026 Renault Duster Features

The India-spec Duster gets a redesigned dashboard with a dual-screen setup and a mix of digital and physical controls. It now features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The seats, dashboard and door panels are all wrapped in leather upholstery. It also sports contrast green stitching and silver trim elements.

The other notable features inside the cabin include dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and 6-way powered and ventilated front seats. The SUV also gets a sliding front armrest with storage and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

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Safety features

Safety features on the SUV include standard six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake. The SUV also gets a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors.

Notably, the new Duster becomes the first Renault model in India to offer Level 2 ADAS. Renault has said that the new SUV is expected to score a full 5-star crash safety rating. The Duster will also come with a standard 7-year / 1,50,000km warranty.

Engine options

The new Duster is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options at launch. A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 100hp and 160Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A larger 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 163hp and 280Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Renault will also introduce a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain by Diwali 2026. It combines a 109hp petrol engine with a 49hp electric motor and a 20hp hybrid starter generator, supported by a 1.4kWh battery. Total system output is rated at 160hp and 172Nm.

2026 Renault Duster price

The new Duster ranges between Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in five trim levels – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Renault is offering an ‘R Pass’ pre-booking benefit, which lowers the effective price of each variant by Rs 20,000-40,000.

The 2026 Renault Duster will be sold with six colour options. These inlclude Sunset Red, Pearl White, River Blue, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Jade Mountain Green.

2026 Renault Duster rivals

The new Duster competes in the midsize SUV segment against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Coupe-SUV alternatives like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt also fall in a similar price bracket.