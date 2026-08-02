2026 Mahindra Scorpio N to feature a panoramic sunroof

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Mahindra has reportedly started delivering the updated Scorpio N to dealerships. A recent video of updated Scorpio N being unloaded from a truck before heading to a dealer facility has recently surfaced online. The video has revealed that the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N will feature a panoramic sunroof.

According to reports, the updated Scorpio N will likely be unveiled at the company’s annual Independence Day event.

The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N will arrive will arrive with a panoramic sunroof. Previous reports have also confirmed the larger touchscreen unit and the fully digital instrument cluster, both borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

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Elsewhere, the model will get a 360-degree camera, 65W Type-C charging ports for the first and second rows, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. Additionally, the AC vents in the centre console have been revised due to the addition of the new touchscreen system.

We expect Mahindra to continue with the same engine options on the 2026 Scorpio N as the outgoing car. These include 2.0-ltire turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel units paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Also up for offer will be the brand’s 4Xplor system.

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