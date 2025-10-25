2026 Kawasaki Z650 S unveiled for international markets, offers styling upgrades over the regular variant

Advertisement

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S motorcycle has been unveiled in international markets. The motorcycle gets styling updates over the standard version of Z650. There are revisions in terms of ergonomics on the Z650 S.

Details about 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S

The 2026 version of Kawasaki Z650 S gets new bodywork if compared to the regular variant. The headlight is three-lamp LED in nature. On the front, the bike is more muscular and tank shrouds are redesigned.

In terms of ergonomics, the 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S gets 30mm wider handlebar and repositioned foot pegs. The rear seat is 20mm taller while the rider seat is 15mm taller. The Z650 S gets updated 4.3-inch TFT display with support for Bluetooth for phone and SMS alerts.

The Kawasaki Z650 S gets a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine just like the Z650. When it comes to engine output, the motorcycle produces 68hp and 64Nm. In terms of brakes, the motorcycle offers 300mm front discs and 220mm rear disc. Suspension wise, the motorcycle gets rear monoshock and telescopic fork at front.

Kawasaki Z650 S will be offered in three colour options and the prices start from 7199 pounds (approx. Rs 8.42 lakh) in the UK.