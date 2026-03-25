2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX available with a discount of Rs 1.80 Lakh

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Kawasaki India is offering a big discount of Ninja 1100SX, making it more affordable for customers. With this discount, the bike has got cheaper by Rs 1.80 lakh. However, the discount offer is only available at the Kawasaki Mumbai dealership and is exclusive to Mumbai or Maharashtra registrations only.

Moreover, the discount varies depending on the dealership. The dealerships in Mumbai offers the discount offer with the MY2026 models.

Customers can now buy the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX with an on-road price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX discount

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Kawasaki will offer the discount of Rs 1.80 lakh till the MY2026 models are in stock. Once they got out of stock, the offer will not be available.

Note that this is not an official Kawasaki offer, however, the company is offering free accessories such as hard panniers worth Rs. 1.25 lakh on the MY2025 models.. the company is offering free accessories such as hard panniers worth Rs. 1.25 lakh on the MY2025 models.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is a versatile litre-class sport-tourer that is powered by a 1,099cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 134bhp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

We have tested the Ninja 1100SX and were impressed with its effortless performance, everyday usability, and relaxed ergonomics. The litre-class motorcycle is quite a practical and comfortable touring bike.