2026 Hyundai Verna Launched in India, Price starts at Rs 10.98 lakh

Hyundai Motor has launched the latest-iteration of the Hyundai Verna in India. The 2026 Hyundai Verna has a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh and goes upto Rs 18.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has updated the exterior and interior and has added some new features in the new iteration of the sedan.

2026 Hyundai Verna design

Exterior wise, the Verna has been updated with a black chrome radiator grille, and dual LED projector headlamps. The bumper has also been redesigned. It now features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the sedan now sports a 10.25 inch digital driver’s display and touchscreen, new steering wheel with the updated Hyundai logo, leatherette seat upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a four-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat. The car has also been equipped with several segment-first features such as a Boss mode functionality for the front passenger seat along with a memory function for the driver seat with a welcome feature, an electric walk-in device for the co-driver seat, and a rear window sunshade. Safety features include a built in dashcam, seven airbags, 360-degree, a surround-view camera, Level 2 ADAS suite. It also has a smart trunk with a capacity of over 528 litres.

Other features on offer include ventilated front seats, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker sound system, and a blind spot monitor.

Variant, price

The updated Verna is offered in six variants — HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8, and HX10. It continues to be available with two 1.5-litre petrol engine options paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. Additionally, the new Verna now gets two new colour options — Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

It is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh, ex-showroom. It competes with Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

