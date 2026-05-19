2026 Honda City teaser released, To launch this week

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Honda Cars has teased the first teaser of the updated City facelift ahead of it’s launch in India. The City facelift is scheduled to launch the updated Sedan in the Indian market later this week. Honda is also set to launch another model namely the ZR-V along with the City facelift in the country.

The teaser shows the Honda City with an refreshed front Fasia with an LED light bar and a two-piece LED DRL setup on either side. It seems to have a revised grill with new front and rear bumper design.

Earlier, the 2026 Honda City was spotted at a t local dealership facility in India. The 2026 Honda City was seen in a black colour option at the dealership. It has got new headlamps. However, the fog lamps seems to have been removed.

The 2026 Honda City has been refreshed with a camera to the ORVMs for the 360-degree camera setup. The ORVM mount continues to carry the lane watch camera.

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Towards the rear, the Hyundai Verna rival gets a redesigned bumper, rear diffuser, and clear lens LED taillights.

The interior of the City Facelift has also been revealed, which is said to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment screen on the dashboard with redesigned AC panel, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a repositioned hazard light button.

Under the hood, the model is expected to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated VTEC petrol engine tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm, paired with six-speed manual and CVT units.

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