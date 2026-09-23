2026 Honda CB350C launched in India, Price starts at Rs 2 Lakh

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Honda has launched the newest edition of the CB350C in India with new colour options and graphics. The motorcycle is available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 2,00,300 (ex-showroom).

The new 2026 CB350C comes in three variants named: STD, DLX and Special Edition. The standard version has a price tag of Rs 2,00,300 and the DLX variant is priced at Rs 2,02,700. Meanwhile, the Special Edition is the most ciostly variant with a price of Rs 2,04,700.

The CB350C Special Edition is now available in new Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown colour options. Moreover, to make it stand out, Honda has added striped graphics and special edition branding to it’s body. The DLX variant comes in five and the DLX Pro option is offered in three shades, respectively.

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Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.8bhp and 29.5Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It has a 15.2-litre fuel tank.

It has a similar styling as the Royal Enfield Classic 350. It rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheel. Supsension is managed by telescopic forks up front and dual springs at the rear. Braking is handled by a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Other features include an analogue-digital instrument cluster, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), and all-LED lighting. In terms of weight, it measures 186kg (kerb).