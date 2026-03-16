2026 BMW M 1000 R launched in India at Rs 33.50 lakh

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BMW has launched the 2026 M 1000 R in India at a starting price of Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW has commenced the pre-bookings for the bike across BMW Motorrad showrooms in India, and deliveries are expected to begin from May 2026.

The newly launched BMW bike will be available in two variants and three colour options. BMW will bring the streetfighter to India via the CBU route.

Design, and motor

BMW has made some visual changes along with some electronic upgrades in the updated version of M 1000 R bike.

The new BMW M 1000 R continues to sport the signature M winglets. It now features a more aggressive-looking dual-flow LED headlight setup. BMW Motorrad claims that the M winglets increase front wheel load by up to 11kg at speeds of 220kmph.

The naked superbike has received electronic updates as well. It now comes with an updated Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) system, derived from BMW’s RR models. It should offer better intervention accuracy in Race mode. In addition to this, the bike now features a M quick-action throttle, which makes it easier to get a full throttle roll-on without having to put too much strain on the wrist.

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Lastly, BMW has also expanded the M Competition package. The package now includes M Carbon wheels, carbon fibre body panels like airbox cover, chain guard, tank covers, adjustable milled rearset footrests and an M GPS Laptimer among others.

With these updates, the BMW M 1000 R becomes an even sharper naked superbike aimed at riders who want track-level performance in a road-focused package.

Price, colours, rivals

The 2026 M 1000 R in India is offered with a starting price of Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike will be offered in two variants, M Motorsport (base variant), and M Competition Package. The bike will be available in India in three colour options of Light White, White Aluminium Metallic Matte, and Blackstorm Metallic shades. The Light White colour options will be offered in the M Motorsport variant while the White Aluminium Metallic Matte will be available with both the base model and the M Competition Package. The Blackstorm Metallic shade will be exclusive to the M Competition Package variant.

The BMW M 1000 R will compete against the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory.