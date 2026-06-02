2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh

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Bajaj Auto have launched it’s latest cruiser bike- the 2026 Avenger Street 220 in India. the bike is listed on the company’s official website at a price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, the Avenger Street 220 is one of the two Avenger models available for sale in India. The other model being the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, which is priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

There used to be another Avenger Street 160 model in India, however, Bajaj discontinued it some time ago.

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The Avenger Street 220 features a blacked-out theme, a sporty, street-focused flat handlebar, and a circular LED headlamp. The seat is styled a low-slung one with a height if 730mm-737mm

The lower handlebar gives a commanding riding posture. However, it also doesn’t get the pillion backrest, and instead of the tall windshield, it features a small stubby visor. The bike is offered in two colours – Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. It is equipped with Front disc with single-channel ABS, rear drum brake.

Mechanically, the Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is offered with the same 220cc, air/oil-cooled engine that powers the Avenger Cruise 220. The 220cc, air/oil-cooled engine produces 19bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.6Nm at 7,000rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.