2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India, Price starts at Rs 18.88 Lakh

Ducati has launched a new 2025 Multistrada V2 range in India at a starting price of Rs 18.88 Lakh (all mentioned prices ex-showroom). The new V2 engine complies with India’s E20 fuel standards.

The new Multistrada V2 motorcycle model offers both adventure features along with comfort for riders.

Price

The new Ducati Multistrada V2 motorcycle is offered in two variants the base Multistrada V2 in Ducati Red (priced at Rs. 18.88 lakh), and the more feature-rich Multistrada V2 S in Ducati Red and Storm Green (priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh and Rs. 21.29 lakh respectively).

It is 18k lighter than the previous model as on an empty tank, the base variant weighs 199kg and 202kg in the V2 S version.

Engine

The motorcycle is powered by a 54.9kg, 890cc V2 twin-cylinder engine that produces 114bhp at 10,750rpm and 92Nm at 8,250rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 on the V2 S.

Suspension and breaking

The suspension duties of the base variant are handled by mechanically adjustable 45mm Marzocchi suspension with 170mm of travel at both ends. Meanwhile, the V2 S employs electronically controlled Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) for semi-active damping. The Minimum Preload function also helps the S variant lower the suspension at a stop, making it easier to plant both feet on the ground. It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.

Breaking system includes Brembo callipers with twin 320mm front discs and a 265mm rear disc, supported by cornering ABS and traction systems. The electronic package is managed by a 6-axis IMU. The features include Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and cornering functions.

Features and design

Riders can choose between five Riding Modes, Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet, with pre-set parameters that adjust engine response and electronic intervention accordingly.

For improve balance, the frame, subframe and swingarm have been re-engineered using a combination of aluminium and steel. A lower and narrower seat improves reach to the ground while maintaining a relaxed touring posture.

It sports a new LED headlight setup with DRLs and a reworked exhaust design. The V2 S version gets a 5-inch full-TFT display with improved handlebar controls providing access to Info modes and Ducati’s Multimedia System.

Passenger comfort has been improved through revised seat padding, repositioned grab handles and increased legroom. The rear top box and pannier mounts have been moved slightly rearward for more space and stability. Riders and passengers can also choose from seats of varying heights to achieve the ideal riding position.

Ducati has also expanded the accessory range for the new Multistrada V2 offering aluminium or plastic luggage cases, engine guards, a centre stand and optional spoked wheels for more rough use.