Honda Civic has been one of the iconic cars in the sedan category globally. Honda has revealed the details of the 2022 version of Honda Civic and will hit the markets soon.

The new generation of the Honda Civic will be the 11th generation of the vehicle. The 11th generation will feature a host of changes which will include both exterior and interiors.

Visible changes can be seen in front as the vehicle gets a new front bumper along with a larger fog lamp. On the rear the LED tail-lamps are elongated vertically with a new bumper and new tailgate.

The alloy wheels of the sedan are 18 inches while the dashboard gets a refreshed layout. The touchscreen infotainment system is 9 inches and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the other hand the instrument cluster in 10.2 inches. Other significant features include support for wireless charging and BOSE audio system.

Under the hood the 2022 Honda Civic will be powered by a 2.0 litre four cylinder petrol engine or a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine. While the petrol engine gives a power of 158hp and 187Nm of torque, the diesel engine churns out 182hp power and 240Nm of torque.

The new Civic will be offered in four variants i.e. LX, Sport, EX and Touring . The dimensions of the car are 4,673 mm x 1,801 mm x 1,415 mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the sedan is 2,735 mm.