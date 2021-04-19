Volkswagen Polo has been one of the popular hatchbacks across the globe and India alike. In our country the Polo has been a successful car since a decade. However, no major upgrades were provided by Volkswagen to the car in India.

Today, Volkswagen has announced to unveil the 2021 Polo Facelift on April 22. The company has teased about the Polo facelift on Twitter. The teased image shows the re-styled headlamp of the car along with a new paint scheme.

The front grille of the Polo is redesigned and gives a sharp look to the vehicle. On the other hand the facelift Polo will feature a bi-LED headlamp. The bi-LED headlamps are accompanied by an illuminated LED strip which runs along the middle of the grille. The strip also adds up as a LED Daytime Running Lights.

The teased image also shows the face lifted vehicle having a purple paint on it. Besides the front section of the vehicle, no other details were revealed in the teaser. However, it is expected that the 2021 Polo Facelift will get an upgrade in term of its connectivity, central console and instrument cluster.

The Volkswagen Polo was launched in Indian market in 2010 and currently costs between Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar).

Note: The price of vehicle fluctuates from time to time. Please consult nearest car dealer for accurate details.