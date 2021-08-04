2021 Tata Tiago NRG launched with an exciting price tag and features in India

Tata Motors has launched the 2021 edition of Tata Tiago NRG in India. The new edition of Tiago NRG is based on the face lifted version of the Tiago which was launched in 2020. In rough terms, the Tiago NRG is the cross over version of the original Tiago, which includes few enhancements.

The prominent cosmetic enhancements visible in the Tiago NRG are a sharper headlamp and a reworked front grille. Other changes in the NRG are bumpers at the front and rear, which make the car appear beefier.

The colour scheme of the car is dual-tone as compared to the base Tiago model. The Tiago NRG is available in colour variants of Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red and Cloudy Grey.

Key features and price of the Tata Tiago NRG are explained below:

Engine: The Tiago NRG is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which churns out a power of 86bhp and a torque of 113Nm.The 1.2 litre engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Exteriors: Tiago NRG gets 15-inch alloy wheels and are dual tone in colour. In comparison to the Tata Tiago, the NRG gets a higher ground clearance of 11mm. The ground clearance of the vehicle is 181 mm. The dimensions of the Tiago NRG is 3802mm*1677mm*1537mm (length*width*height). The wheelbase of the car is 2400 mm. The boot space of the vehicle is 242l. The NRG gets a re-tuned suspension for a smooth off-roading and a city cruising experience.

Fuel Capacity: The fuel capacity of the Tiago NRG is 35 litres and should be quite sufficient for regular riders.

Some important features: Tata NRG gets an Auto-fold ORVM feature that enables mirrors to unfold at the click of a button. The other exciting features are flat bottom steering wheel, follow-mw-home headlamps, tilt adjustable steering, height adjustable driver seat and a push button start with keyless entry.

Connectivity features: Some important connectivity features are 17.78cm touchscreen harman infotainment, 8-speaker surround system, steering mounted controls, digital instrument cluster etc.

Key internal features: Some key internal features are high contrast side air vents, cooled glove box with tablet storage, cup holders in central console and a new fabric seat.

Price: The ex-showroom price of the Tata Tiago NRG manual transmission is Rs 6,57,400. The automatic variant costs Rs 7,09,400.

The old version of the Tata Tiago was discontinued by the company last year.