2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Launch In India On This Date, Know Details Here

If you are a bike enthusiast, then you must have heard about Suzuki Hayabusa getting an upgrade to 3rd generation. Suzuki had unveiled that the Hayabusa was going to launch in April but had not revealed about the exact dates. Today, the company announced that the Hayabusa will launch in India on April 26, 2021.

Suzuki shared a video of the 2021 Hayabusa on its official Twitter handle. The company claims that the new Suzuki Hayabusa is perfectly poised to create a new legend of its own.

Perfectly poised to create a new legend of its own, the all-new Suzuki #Hayabusa is arriving on 26th April! #StayTuned #SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/yln6xw8MG6 — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 22, 2021

Some important features of the bike are as follows:

Engine

The new Hayabusa packs the same 1340cc four-cylinder engine as its predecessor but the internal parts have been changed. The changes include new lighter pistons, new connecting rods and reworked fuel injectors. The power of the vehicle has been dropped from 197hp to 190hp while the peak torque remains at 150Nm.

Chassis

The bike retains the twin-spar aluminium frame from the old bike. The bike has 1480mm wheelbase which is similar to the old model. However, Suzuki has reduced the kerb weight, seat height and ground clearance of the bike. The new Hayabusa has a weight of 264kg, seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 120mm.

Design

According to the videos released by Suzuki, the design of the vehicle remains iconic to its previous version. However, strong creases over the bike provide it a modern look.

Electronics

The electronics installed in the new version of the bike gets a huge boost over its previous generations. The new model gets new LED headlamp, new TFT display along with six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). The new model also gets ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, and three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.

Price

The 2021 Hayabusa will be imported (parts of the bike will be imported and assembled into one unit) to India. The bike is expected to be priced at Rs 18-20 lakh

Note: Bike lovers in India who are interested to purchase the bike are advised to check updates on the Suzuki official website and contact dealers in their respective city/ town.