Automobile Manufacturing is one of the major sectors which employees a bulk workforce in India. However the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country is assumed to hit the production of major automobile companies. Keeping in mind about the looming Covid-19 crisis, automobile manufacture Skoda Auto has announced to postpone Octavia’s launch in India.

The company was all set to launch 4th generation of Skoda Octavia in India. However, due to the current pandemic period the company has announced to pause the launch of its popular sedan in India. The Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis announced the development through his official twitter handle.

The tweet captions, “Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at ŠKODA AUTO have postponed the launch of the all-new Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.”

The 2021 Skoda Octavia received a bunch of upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The upgraded Sedan will be lengthier and wider than its predecessor. The New Skoda Octavia will be 4689mm in length and 1929mm in width. In terms of design the 4th generation of Octavia gets new chrome grille, new headlamps and a new bumper design.

The cabin of the Octavia is expected to feature a new touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

In terms of engine, the Skoda Octavia is expected to get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine churns out a maximum of 190PS power and 320Nm of torque. Chances of Skoda, providing a petrol engine of 1.5litre which offers 150PS Power is also possible, suggested some reports.

The New Skoda Octavia is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 18 to Rs 24 lakh (Avg ex-showroom). The Octavia will find a tough competition from Hyundai Elantra in the Indian market.