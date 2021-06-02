Skoda Auto India has finally confirmed On Wednesday the launch date of the 2021 Octavia sedan for June 10. The price and the other details of the fourth generation Skoda Octavia will now be announced on June 10.

Earlier, the the company delayed the launch of 2021 Skoda Octavia due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Skoda Auto India declared the launch date of the upcoming sedan through its social media channels. Sharing the development, Skoda wrote, “The all-new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination, offering timeless design, unmatched safety, intuitive technology, solid performance, superior space and comfort. Launching on June 10th.”

The fourth generation Octavia sedan was first unveiled for the Indian market earler this year. Skoda was planning to launch the car in late April or early May but it got delayed to June due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Skoda Octavia will take on the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla Altis.

The new generation Skoda Octavia is based on the MQB platform. The sedan will come with upgraded interior and exterior design.

The sedan has a larger wheelbase of 2,686 mm to accommodate more space for passengers. The upcoming car offers an extra 19 mm length and 15 mm wider body than its predecessors.

It will have a redesigned front grille that will be wider than the the one seen on the previous models. It will be flanked by a conventional LED headlamps.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will also have redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the car will have a refreshed dashboard which features digital displays and a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia may come powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that will be linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine will produce around 190 hp of power.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will likely cost between Rs 18-24 lakh (ex-showroom).